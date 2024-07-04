26,170 Shares in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) Bought by FCG Investment Co

FCG Investment Co bought a new stake in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,170 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000. FCG Investment Co owned about 0.08% of First Bancshares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,681,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,115,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,724,000 after buying an additional 106,088 shares during the period. Steele Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $1,788,000. Petiole USA ltd boosted its position in shares of First Bancshares by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 202,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,929,000 after acquiring an additional 32,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $453,000. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FBMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of First Bancshares from $29.50 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of First Bancshares stock traded down $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $25.28. 73,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,521. The company has a market cap of $789.22 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.96 and a 12-month high of $32.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.50.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $104.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts expect that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

