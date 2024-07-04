1847 (OTCMKTS:EFSH) Shares to Reverse Split on Monday, July 8th

1847 Holdings LLC (OTCMKTS:EFSHFree Report) shares are scheduled to reverse split on Monday, July 8th. The 1-13 reverse split was announced on Monday, July 8th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, July 8th.

OTCMKTS EFSH opened at $0.23 on Thursday. 1847 has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $32.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.69.

1847 (OTCMKTS:EFSHGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($4.69) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.91 million for the quarter.

1847 Company Profile

1847 Holdings LLC engages in the acquisition and management of small businesses in different industries. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Appliances, Construction, and Automotive Supplies. The Retail and Appliances segment provides a wide variety of appliance services including sales, delivery, installation, service and repair, extended warranties, and financing.

