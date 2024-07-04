10,809 Shares in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Purchased by Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,809 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,000. Toll Brothers makes up about 0.8% of Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 23.1% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 6,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 41,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TOL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.13.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

NYSE TOL traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.97. The stock had a trading volume of 823,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,585. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.89 and its 200 day moving average is $114.03. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.08 and a twelve month high of $135.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.67.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.13 by ($0.75). Toll Brothers had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $178,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,295.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Toll Brothers news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $178,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,295.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,922,875.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,295.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,315. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

