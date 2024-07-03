Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Major Shareholder Sells $240,113.60 in Stock

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Aimee Katz sold 8,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $240,113.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,565,924 shares in the company, valued at $686,711,025.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Aimee Katz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 28th, Aimee Katz sold 100,000 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $2,904,000.00.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZWS traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.54. 629,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,689. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.00. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 41.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $34.58.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $374.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.43 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZWS. BNP Paribas began coverage on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,738,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,041,000 after buying an additional 131,683 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,797,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,276,000 after purchasing an additional 48,695 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 2,110.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,311,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,508 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 2,304,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,139,000 after buying an additional 178,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,558,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,657,000 after buying an additional 72,278 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

