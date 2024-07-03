Zegona Communications (LON:ZEG) Trading Down 2.3%

Zegona Communications plc (LON:ZEG – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 258 ($3.26) and last traded at GBX 260 ($3.29). 74,389 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 199,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 266 ($3.36).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.69) price target on shares of Zegona Communications in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.
Zegona Communications plc engages in investing in telecommunications, media, and technology businesses in Europe. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
