Zegona Communications (LON:ZEG) Trading Down 2.3%

Zegona Communications plc (LON:ZEG – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 258 ($3.26) and last traded at GBX 260 ($3.29). 74,389 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 199,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 266 ($3.36).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.69) price target on shares of Zegona Communications in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Get Zegona Communications alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ZEG

Zegona Communications Price Performance

About Zegona Communications

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 250.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 222.43. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 67.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,000.00 and a beta of 2.67.

(Get Free Report)

Zegona Communications plc engages in investing in telecommunications, media, and technology businesses in Europe. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zegona Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zegona Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.