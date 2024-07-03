Zacks Research Comments on Allegion plc’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:ALLE)

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Allegion in a research report issued on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.79. The consensus estimate for Allegion’s current full-year earnings is $7.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Allegion’s FY2025 earnings at $7.14 EPS.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $893.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 14.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share.

ALLE has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Allegion from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.83.

Allegion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $116.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Allegion has a 1 year low of $95.94 and a 1 year high of $136.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.13.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total value of $267,624.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,343.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegion

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Allegion in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Allegion by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 23,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Allegion by 153.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Allegion by 255.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Allegion in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Featured Stories

