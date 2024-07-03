YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Shares Sold by Helikon Investments Ltd

Helikon Investments Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,479,093 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,899,590 shares during the quarter. YPF Sociedad Anónima makes up about 12.8% of Helikon Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Helikon Investments Ltd owned 1.90% of YPF Sociedad Anónima worth $148,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YPF. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter valued at $270,000. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 7.1% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 18,555 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 98.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,819 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at $378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on YPF shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $20.00 to $22.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.73.

NYSE:YPF traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.00. 1,739,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,347,201. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $24.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.95.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.68. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a positive return on equity of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Analysts anticipate that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company's downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

