Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Invests $212,000 in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 791 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Equifax in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EFX has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Equifax from $291.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $276.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Equifax from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.19.

Equifax Trading Up 0.2 %

EFX traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $240.41. The company had a trading volume of 312,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,534. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.39. The company has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.44, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.56. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.95 and a 12-month high of $275.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 10.42%. Equifax’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

In other Equifax news, Director Karen L. Fichuk bought 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $238.77 per share, with a total value of $99,089.55. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,134.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,300 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $13,143,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,623,649. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen L. Fichuk purchased 415 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $238.77 per share, with a total value of $99,089.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,305 shares in the company, valued at $789,134.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,635 shares of company stock valued at $18,969,282 in the last 90 days. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

