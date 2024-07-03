Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 210,417 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 157% from the previous session’s volume of 81,980 shares.The stock last traded at $41.88 and had previously closed at $41.57.

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DBEU. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,346,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 1,921.4% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 555,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,818,000 after acquiring an additional 528,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 1,927.9% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,637,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,820 shares in the last quarter.

About Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (DBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted and currency-hedged index of companies in developed Europe. DBEU was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Xtrackers.

