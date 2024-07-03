William Blair Downgrades Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) to Market Perform

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) was downgraded by William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Amedisys from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amedisys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $96.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.15, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.46. Amedisys has a 1 year low of $89.55 and a 1 year high of $97.36.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $571.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.38 million. Amedisys had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amedisys will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amedisys

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Amedisys by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 40,871 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Amedisys by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,204 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Amedisys by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its stake in Amedisys by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 29,861 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 0.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,199 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 94.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

