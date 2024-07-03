WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WCC. KeyCorp increased their price objective on WESCO International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Baird R W downgraded WESCO International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of WESCO International in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on WESCO International from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.17.

Shares of NYSE WCC traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.41. 352,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,390. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.19. WESCO International has a twelve month low of $122.30 and a twelve month high of $195.43.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that WESCO International will post 14.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Matthew S. Kulasa sold 474 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.69, for a total transaction of $90,861.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,555 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $681,457.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green sold 1,750,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.02, for a total value of $302,785,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,134,683 shares in the company, valued at $369,342,852.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,754,960 shares of company stock valued at $303,728,784. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCC. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 2,583.9% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 765,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,040,000 after acquiring an additional 736,616 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 4th quarter valued at $79,404,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 190,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,169,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,486,000 after acquiring an additional 31,200 shares during the period. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 63,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,889,000 after acquiring an additional 25,864 shares during the period. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

