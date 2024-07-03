Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Shares Bought by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weatherford International by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,785,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,254,000 after acquiring an additional 120,401 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Weatherford International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,282,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,127,000 after purchasing an additional 76,872 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Weatherford International by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,340,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,097,000 after purchasing an additional 65,935 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Weatherford International by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,284,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,675,000 after buying an additional 191,855 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Weatherford International by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,124,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,013,000 after buying an additional 126,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WFRD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Weatherford International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on Weatherford International from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on Weatherford International from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Weatherford International from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weatherford International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.88.

Insider Activity at Weatherford International

In other news, Director Charles M. Sledge sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.47, for a total transaction of $1,234,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,041,049.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Weatherford International Stock Up 2.3 %

WFRD stock traded up $2.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.53. The stock had a trading volume of 642,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,315. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Weatherford International plc has a 1-year low of $63.41 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.64 and a 200 day moving average of $109.65.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. Weatherford International had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 52.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Weatherford International plc will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

