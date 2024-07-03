Watsco Inc (WSO.B) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 16th

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 2.70 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th.

Watsco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WSO.B opened at $445.15 on Wednesday. Watsco has a one year low of $319.30 and a one year high of $445.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $450.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $422.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 7.03%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.