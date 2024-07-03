Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Sets New 1-Year High at $75.53

Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $75.53 and last traded at $74.10, with a volume of 356705 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.80.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.73. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $503.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.99 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 25.94%. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.85%.

Institutional Trading of Warrior Met Coal

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 38.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Read More

