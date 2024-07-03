Wanchain (WAN) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.10 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $36.87 million and $1.10 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000300 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00046406 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00008802 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00012616 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00011015 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006134 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000124 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,094,219 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

