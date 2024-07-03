Waltonchain Price Reaches $0.0070 on Major Exchanges (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One Waltonchain token can now be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Waltonchain has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. Waltonchain has a market cap of $627,796.09 and approximately $0.55 worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waltonchain Token Profile

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a token. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 89,402,694 tokens. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org.

Waltonchain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain (WTC) is a unique blockchain project that combines blockchain technology with Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) to facilitate the integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) with blockchain. This integration aims to improve supply chain management and business processes by making them more transparent, secure, and traceable. Founded by Xu Fangcheng, Waltonchain is named after RFID inventor Charles Walton and is developed by a team skilled in blockchain, RFID, and supply chain management. The native token of Waltonchain, $WTC, is used for transaction fees, creating custom subchains, operations on its decentralized exchange, staking by network nodes, and various business solutions within the supply chain domain. Waltonchain’s goal is to bridge physical and digital assets, enhancing business efficiency and transparency.”

