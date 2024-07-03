Verum Partners LLC Invests $207,000 in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Verum Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PWB. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 1,421.8% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 53,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 50,316 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 346,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

PWB stock traded up $0.74 on Tuesday, reaching $95.24. 14,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,289. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.36 and a 200-day moving average of $86.52. Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $65.31 and a twelve month high of $95.28. The firm has a market cap of $906.68 million, a PE ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.12.

About Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF

