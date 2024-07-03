Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $114.03

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $114.03 and last traded at $113.92, with a volume of 418442 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.31.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.26 and its 200 day moving average is $107.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 890.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 75,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,337,000 after buying an additional 67,831 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 382,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,236,000 after buying an additional 221,249 shares during the last quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 47.4% in the first quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 7,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cabot Wellington LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at about $205,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

