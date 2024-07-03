Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Shira Ridge Wealth Management

Shira Ridge Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,173 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up 1.6% of Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,765,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,700 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,703,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,927,000 after purchasing an additional 216,413 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,232,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,472,000 after purchasing an additional 114,300 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,500,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,727,000 after purchasing an additional 160,020 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,079,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,229,000 after purchasing an additional 228,055 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VTIP stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.09. 1,061,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098,990. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.85. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.70 and a twelve month high of $48.60.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.444 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

