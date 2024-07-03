Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) is Total Wealth Planning LLC’s Largest Position

Total Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 774,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,341 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 10.3% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Total Wealth Planning LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $59,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 73,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 169.4% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,034,000 after acquiring an additional 42,119 shares in the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,824,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,460,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,519,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $77.08 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $77.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.08.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.2559 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.