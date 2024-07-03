Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Acquired by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,426,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131,234 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,769,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,050,000 after purchasing an additional 7,937,334 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,495,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,192 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,247,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,222,000 after acquiring an additional 674,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,311,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,100,000 after acquiring an additional 613,932 shares during the last quarter.

VGIT traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $58.18. 1,090,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,681,751. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.90 and a 200-day moving average of $58.32. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $59.67.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1774 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

