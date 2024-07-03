Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Holdings Decreased by Stapp Wealth Management Pllc

Stapp Wealth Management Pllc trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Vanguard Financials ETF comprises 5.2% of Stapp Wealth Management Pllc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Stapp Wealth Management Pllc’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of VFH traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.81. 113,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,236. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $75.71 and a 1 year high of $103.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.51.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

