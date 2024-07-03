Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $171.47.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $184.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Argus downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 4,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,005,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $142,468,000 after buying an additional 55,351 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 7,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 198.8% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 16,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 11,047 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,788,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $362,569,000 after acquiring an additional 342,218 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.0 %

VLO opened at $157.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.42. Valero Energy has a one year low of $112.16 and a one year high of $184.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 16.09 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.20%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

