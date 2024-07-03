United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of United Security Bancshares stock opened at $7.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.54. United Security Bancshares has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $8.74. The firm has a market cap of $123.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.59.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $12.77 million for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of United Security Bancshares

In related news, Director Jagroop Gill bought 8,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $59,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,079,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,773,602.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 27,394 shares of company stock worth $197,794. 20.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Planning Center Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Security Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 33.6% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 78,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 19,658 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 558,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after buying an additional 14,472 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Security Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 13.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

