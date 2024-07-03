United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFOGet Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of United Security Bancshares stock opened at $7.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.54. United Security Bancshares has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $8.74. The firm has a market cap of $123.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.59.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFOGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $12.77 million for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jagroop Gill bought 8,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $59,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,079,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,773,602.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 27,394 shares of company stock worth $197,794. 20.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Security Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Planning Center Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Security Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 33.6% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 78,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 19,658 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 558,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after buying an additional 14,472 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Security Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 13.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

