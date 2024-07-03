Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,615 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 31.8% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,206 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.9% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 65.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 701,492 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,262,000 after purchasing an additional 278,282 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $1,870,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 22.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,364 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 12,817 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UBER traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.30. 7,809,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,285,201. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.98 billion, a PE ratio of 116.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.36. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.09 and a fifty-two week high of $82.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,851,103.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 635,984 shares of company stock valued at $42,258,297. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBER has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.41.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UBER

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.