Tyra Biosciences’ (TYRA) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $28.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 65.00% from the company’s current price.

TYRA has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Tyra Biosciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TYRA traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $16.97. 53,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,439. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.62 and its 200 day moving average is $16.57. The company has a market capitalization of $891.60 million, a PE ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.01. Tyra Biosciences has a 1-year low of $10.38 and a 1-year high of $21.14.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.11. On average, analysts anticipate that Tyra Biosciences will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyra Biosciences

In other news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 3,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $70,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 427,981 shares in the company, valued at $8,559,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 1,244.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI bought a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 17,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tyra Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyra Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.