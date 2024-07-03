TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 25,532 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 58,965 shares.The stock last traded at $20.79 and had previously closed at $20.80.

TXO Partners Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $652.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.84 and its 200-day moving average is $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Get TXO Partners alerts:

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $67.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.24 million. TXO Partners had a negative net margin of 61.27% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TXO Partners, L.P. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

TXO Partners Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at TXO Partners

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from TXO Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.33%. TXO Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.44%.

In other TXO Partners news, CEO Bob R. Simpson acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other TXO Partners news, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $222,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,581,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,309,966. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bob R. Simpson purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,000,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,878 shares of company stock worth $2,583,684 over the last quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TXO Partners

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXO. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of TXO Partners in the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in TXO Partners during the 4th quarter worth $690,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in TXO Partners by 418.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 42,533 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in TXO Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,685,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TXO Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

About TXO Partners

(Get Free Report)

TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TXO Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TXO Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.