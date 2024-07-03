TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.10.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRTX. Raymond James lowered shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling at TPG RE Finance Trust

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TPG RE Finance Trust

In other news, major shareholder Starwood Capital Group Global sold 9,352,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $82,679,998.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,647,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,400,001.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 4.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 56,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 4.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 35,280.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 7,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 8,007 shares in the last quarter. 57.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPG RE Finance Trust Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TRTX opened at $8.69 on Wednesday. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $8.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.46 and a 200 day moving average of $7.40. The company has a current ratio of 138.05, a quick ratio of 138.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

TPG RE Finance Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.05%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is -61.15%.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

Further Reading

