TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Sold by Sivia Capital Partners LLC

Sivia Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,184,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,431,000 after acquiring an additional 419,487 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,920,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,274,000 after acquiring an additional 70,394 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,758,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,408,000 after acquiring an additional 85,969 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,648,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,480,000 after purchasing an additional 129,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,160,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,852,000 after purchasing an additional 11,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TTE. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

TTE traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.98. 621,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,547,965. The company has a market cap of $165.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $54.94 and a fifty-two week high of $74.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.34.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $56.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.64 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 18.30%. As a group, analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

