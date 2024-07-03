Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) PT Raised to C$28.50 at National Bankshares

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$27.50 to C$28.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 16.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TPZ. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. CIBC lifted their price target on Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.67.

Topaz Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:TPZ traded up C$0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$24.50. 105,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,961. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$21.29. The firm has a market cap of C$3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 76.56 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.43, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 7.17. Topaz Energy has a 52 week low of C$18.03 and a 52 week high of C$24.65.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.03). Topaz Energy had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of C$70.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$78.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Topaz Energy will post 0.198902 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Topaz Energy

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates in two segments, the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

