ThinkEquity Initiates Coverage on BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI)

Analysts at ThinkEquity began coverage on shares of BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

BioVie Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of BioVie stock opened at $0.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.74. BioVie has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $5.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.79.

BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BioVie Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BioVie stock. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in BioVie Inc. ( NASDAQ:BIVI Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 599,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned approximately 1.50% of BioVie at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of chronic debilitating conditions in the United States. Its products pipeline includes BIV201, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ascites caused due to chronic liver cirrhosis; and NE3107, a potentially selective inhibitor of inflammatory extracellular single-regulated kinase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

