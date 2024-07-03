The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Holdings Trimmed by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $7,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (down previously from $226.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.12.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $776,726.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,106. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $776,726.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,106. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,860.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,827 over the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $203.69. 523,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,110. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $212.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.99. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $157.33 and a one year high of $232.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.61.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 31.20%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

