The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Shares Purchased by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Buckle accounts for about 1.4% of Denali Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Buckle were worth $4,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Buckle in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Buckle by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,287,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,756,000 after purchasing an additional 55,192 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Buckle during the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. Optimist Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Buckle during the 4th quarter worth about $502,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. 53.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Buckle Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BKE stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.23. 135,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,083. The Buckle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.31 and a 1 year high of $48.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.25 and a 200 day moving average of $39.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.15.

Buckle Announces Dividend

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 24th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $262.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.50 million. Buckle had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BKE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Buckle from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Buckle Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

Featured Stories

