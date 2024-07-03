Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.35.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Telefônica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil Stock Performance

Shares of VIV stock opened at $8.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.78 and a 200-day moving average of $9.85. Telefônica Brasil has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $11.43.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 9.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Telefônica Brasil Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0166 per share. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telefônica Brasil

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Telefônica Brasil during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Telefônica Brasil by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 330,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,323,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Telefônica Brasil by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 399,318 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,021,000 after buying an additional 67,414 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the 1st quarter worth $650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

About Telefônica Brasil

(Get Free Report

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.