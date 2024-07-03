T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.12% from the stock’s current price.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.79.

Shares of TMUS opened at $179.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. T-Mobile US has a 1 year low of $131.47 and a 1 year high of $182.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.69. The firm has a market cap of $210.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.65, for a total value of $39,295,830.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 673,251,489 shares in the company, valued at $116,236,869,575.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.65, for a total value of $39,295,830.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 673,251,489 shares in the company, valued at $116,236,869,575.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total value of $532,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,787,984.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,399,830 shares of company stock worth $1,071,720,246 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 8.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,608 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 41.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 29.4% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.3% during the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 28,225 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,973,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.9% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

