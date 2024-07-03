Supply@ME Capital (LON:SYME) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Supply@ME Capital plc (LON:SYME – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00), with a volume of 1107147250 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).
Supply@ME Capital Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.03. The firm has a market cap of £9.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 4.78.
About Supply@ME Capital
Supply@ME Capital plc operates a platform that provides inventory monetization services to manufacturing and trading companies in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Italy, North Africa, the United States, and internationally. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.
