STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.76.
A number of analysts have weighed in on STM shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, April 8th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.50 to $45.80 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.
STM opened at $40.37 on Wednesday. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $37.21 and a one year high of $55.85. The stock has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.34.
STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 22.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.
STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.
