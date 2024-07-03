STERIS’ (TSE:STE) Forecasted to Post Q4 2025 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

STERIS’ (TSE:STE – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for STERIS’ in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 27th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04.

Separately, Stifel Canada cut STERIS’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

STERIS’ (TSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$320.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$289.75 million.

STERIS’s MISSION IS TO HELP OUR CUSTOMERS CREATE A HEALTHIER AND SAFER WORLD by providing innovative healthcare and life science product and service solutions around the globe by providing innovative healthcare and life science product and service solutions around the globe.

