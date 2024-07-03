Steem 24-Hour Volume Hits $2.10 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000314 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Steem has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. Steem has a market cap of $88.24 million and $2.10 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,229.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $374.71 or 0.00621757 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.43 or 0.00123505 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00009603 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00037516 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.58 or 0.00276416 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00044328 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.93 or 0.00071241 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Steem

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 465,621,552 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official website is steem.com.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.