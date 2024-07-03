Status (SNT) Price Down 8.9% This Week

Status (SNT) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Status has a market cap of $93.34 million and $2.34 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can currently be bought for $0.0240 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Status has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00013020 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00009607 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,272.89 or 1.00012068 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001009 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00012608 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00005979 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.49 or 0.00077148 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,886,481,392 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,886,481,391.5031114 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.0244318 USD and is down -3.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 146 active market(s) with $2,761,146.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.