SRG Mining (CVE:SRG) Trading 1.9% Higher

Shares of SRG Mining Inc. (CVE:SRG – Get Free Report) traded up 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.53. 35,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 25,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

SRG Mining Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$62.22 million, a P/E ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 25.67, a current ratio of 8.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

SRG Mining Company Profile

SRG Mining Inc, a Canadian-based mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for graphite deposits. It holds interests in the Lola graphite project located in the Republic of Guinea, West Africa. The company was formerly known as SRG Graphite Inc and changed its name to SRG Mining Inc in July 2019.

