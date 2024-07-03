SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stock Position Lessened by Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,902 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 253.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 6,363 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 343.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 6,428 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 277,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,449,000 after purchasing an additional 14,319 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 29.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,248,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,126,000 after buying an additional 1,183,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellerson Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYG stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,917,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,283,949. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $56.78 and a twelve month high of $81.51.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.