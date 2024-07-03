SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS) Shares Bought by Altiora Financial Group LLC

Altiora Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 226,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,043 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF comprises approximately 6.1% of Altiora Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Altiora Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $22,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,737,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,174,000 after acquiring an additional 221,777 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 628,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,287,000 after buying an additional 142,657 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,182,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 602,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,694,000 after buying an additional 173,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 451,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,722,000 after acquiring an additional 96,012 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BILS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $99.03. 89,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,228. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.89 and a fifty-two week high of $99.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.20 and its 200 day moving average is $99.21.

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

