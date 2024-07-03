SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $18.16

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.16 and last traded at $18.16, with a volume of 27334 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on SpartanNash from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

SpartanNash Trading Down 1.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.56 and a 200-day moving average of $20.68. The company has a market capitalization of $611.71 million, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. SpartanNash’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

SpartanNash Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.218 per share. This is a positive change from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SpartanNash

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in SpartanNash by 114.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the 1st quarter worth about $304,000. Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 49,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 22,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 8,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

