Sivia Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.83, for a total transaction of $93,498.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 221,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,548,134.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,087 shares in the company, valued at $6,313,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.83, for a total value of $93,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 221,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,548,134.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 424,322 shares of company stock valued at $62,720,612 over the last three months. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABNB

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.48. 812,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,383,963. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.11. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.24 and a 1-year high of $170.10. The firm has a market cap of $98.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.18.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.