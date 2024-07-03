Sivia Capital Partners LLC Sells 2,448 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 51.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,448 shares during the quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

Toyota Motor Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:TM traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.80. 83,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,825. The company has a fifty day moving average of $213.89 and a 200 day moving average of $217.79. Toyota Motor Co. has a twelve month low of $157.50 and a twelve month high of $255.23. The company has a market capitalization of $277.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $2.08. The business had revenue of $74.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.21 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 10.99%. On average, analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

