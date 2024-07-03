Sivia Capital Partners LLC Has $630,000 Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in Bank of America by 2.0% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 24,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 194.9% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 49,395 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 7.7% in the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 156,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 11,237 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 4.0% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 34,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 6,880,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,379,000 after buying an additional 222,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.02.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE BAC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.94. 10,271,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,611,828. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.35. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $41.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.00 and its 200-day moving average is $36.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 33.22%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

