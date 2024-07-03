Sivia Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 3,882 iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACWI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 15,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 264,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,897,000 after acquiring an additional 24,550 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $113.81. The company had a trading volume of 459,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,456,161. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $88.33 and a 52-week high of $113.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.9354 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

