Sivia Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 4,957 Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,417,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,458,000 after buying an additional 987,520 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Brookfield by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,424,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,903,000 after buying an additional 24,975,364 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Brookfield by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 26,542,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,892,000 after buying an additional 3,702,266 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Brookfield by 21.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,233,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Brookfield by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,187,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,854 shares during the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $4,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,779,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,278,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $4,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,779,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,278,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $155,099.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Brookfield Trading Up 2.1 %
Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Brookfield Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Brookfield Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.46%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BN has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Brookfield from $50.00 to $49.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Brookfield from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.10.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BN
Brookfield Company Profile
Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Brookfield
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- GitLab Stock Rebounds: The Inside Story of Its Comeback
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Is Rivian Stock on the Verge of a 100% Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.