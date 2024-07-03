Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.00.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,970,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,702,000 after purchasing an additional 27,261 shares during the last quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 21,967,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865,997 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 167.0% in the 4th quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 959,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 144.7% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 29,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 17,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.93% of the company’s stock.
Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile
Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.
